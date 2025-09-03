22 poachers from Myanmar nabbed in Andaman, 550 kg of sea cucumbers seized

Port Blair, Sept 3 (PTI) Twenty-two suspected poachers from Myanmar were arrested in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and 550 kg of sea cucumbers were seized from them, police said on Wednesday.

The arrests were made from the dense jungles of Nappi Ghope, they said.

"We got a tip-off about suspicious movements of trawlers in the Andaman Sea on August 24. Immediately, we formed a team of more than 40 policemen who are specialised in conducting jungle and rough sea operations," said Shweta K Sugathan, the SP of North and Middle Andaman district.

"All assets were mobilised to conduct intensive combing operations across sensitive forest areas and vulnerable coastal belts. The team achieved a significant breakthrough by apprehending 14 Myanmarese poachers on Tuesday night and eight poachers on Wednesday morning," she said.

Sugathan said this is the largest number of poachers arrested in a single operation so far in the region.

Two mechanised dinghies were also seized in the operation, she added.

"The search operation is still ongoing in the remote forested stretches of the district to ensure that no remnants of these poaching groups remain undetected and that the fragile ecosystems are comprehensively safeguarded," the SP said.

Sea cucumbers help in keeping the seabed clean by eating decaying matter and food that settles on it.

These slow-moving creatures are easily available 30-60 ft under sea water, and are used for medicinal purposes and as main ingredients in some of the exotic cuisine.

A total of 60 poachers have been arrested so far this year, police said. PTI SN SN SOM