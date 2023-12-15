22 procedures related to mental disorders covered under AB-PMJAY: Govt

New Delhi: Twenty-two procedures related to mental disorders are covered under the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), the government informed Parliament on Friday.

The AB-PMJAY provides treatment corresponding to a total of 1,949 procedures under 27 different specialties, including mental disorders, nephrology, cardiology and general medicine, Minister of State for Health S P Singh Baghel told the Lok Sabha in a written reply to a question.

Of the 1,949 procedures, 22 are related to mental disorders, he said.

From 2021-22 to 2023-24, a total of 1.35 lakh hospital admissions, amounting to Rs 120.19 crore, were authorised under the scheme for treatment related to mental disorders, Baghel said.

The average duration of stay (in days) for treatment related to mental disorders for the financial year 2021-22, 2022-23 and 2023-24 are 13, 12, and 11 respectively, he informed.