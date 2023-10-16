22 staffers attempt self-immolation outside sugar factory in Latur to protest non-payment of salaries

Latur, Oct 16 (PTI) Twenty-two staffers attempted to immolate themselves outside a sugar factory in Maharashtra's Latur on Monday to protest the non-payment of salaries, police said.

Staffers from the security and electrical departments of the Pannageshwar sugar factory at Pangaon in Renapur tehsil attempted to immolate themselves by pouring diesel and petrol on their bodies, an official said.

The protestors had not been paid their salaries for the last 15 months and they had submitted a memorandum to the factory authorities on September 25, demanding that their salaries be paid and the provident fund be deposited, he said.

The police have detained the protesting employees, the official said. PTI COR ARU