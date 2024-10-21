22 wild animals run over by trains on WCR in MP since 2015; forest dept flags issues with track

Bhopal, Oct 19 (PTI) At least 22 wild animals were run over by trains on the West Central Railway (WCR) in Madhya Pradesh since 2015, allegedly due to train speed and lack of underpasses, an RTI query has revealed.

Advertisment

As many as 14 leopards, four tigers, three cubs and a bear were killed while crossing the railway track passing through the Ratapani Wildlife Sanctuary and Tiger Reserve under the Barkheda and Budhni sections in 10 years, it said.

In a meeting last month to review the conditions imposed by the Union Environment and Climate Change Ministry and National Wildlife Board Committee on the Railways, the forest department flagged discrepancies in the construction of the third railway line on the busy Delhi-Chennai rail route.

The department also raised issues such as the construction of underpasses on drains or nullahs that fill up during rains, forcing animals to cross from the railway track, it said.

Advertisment

As per the document, it was pointed out in the meeting that as per the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), for every 1 km, an animal pass of 30 metres should be built.

It also discussed measures such as imposing a speed restriction of 60 km per hour on trains, covering water-logged places near tracks and constructing water bodies away from the track, clearing bushes and grass near the track for better visibility and removing garbage thrown by passengers and pantry staff.

Talking to PTI about the issues raised by the forest department, a senior railway official on Monday said, "We have constructed all underpasses as per the design on the new track, which is around 22. The construction of overpasses is on, and it will be completed by June 2025." He said the existing underpasses have been strengthened, but not much can be done on them as they have been there since the track was built.

Advertisment

A forest department official who visited the spot when a train ran over three cubs said, "The railways have not constructed enough underpasses and only refurbished the existing ones, resulting in such accidents." Foresters have also pointed out that the speed of trains is also not restricted, and when they visited the spot, they found that caution boards with a speed limit of 75-65 kmph still existed on the tracks, endangering the lives of wild animals.

The Bhopal divisional railway manager (DRM) could not be contacted despite efforts. PTI MAS ARU