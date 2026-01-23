22-year-old Agniveer found dead in Rajasthan's Bharatpur; accident suspected

Jaipur, Jan 23 (PTI) The body of a 22-year-old Agniveer, who was on leave and returning home, was found lying in bushes near his village in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district, police said on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Pushpendra Singh, a resident of Peepla village under Chiksana police station limits. He was posted in the Siachen area, they said.

According to police, Pushpendra had called his father around 7 pm on Thursday, saying he would reach home soon. When he failed to return, his family members and villagers launched a search and later found his body in bushes around midnight, barely 3 kilometres from his house.

"There is a strong possibility that an unidentified vehicle hit him," police said.

Peepla police outpost in-charge ASI Surendra Singh said the police team reached the spot on Friday morning after receiving information about the incident in a border area falling under Uttar Pradesh's Farah police station jurisdiction.

"By the time police reached the spot, the youth had died. Preliminary investigation suggests that the death occurred due to a road accident. The exact circumstances of the accident are being investigated," Singh said.

The body was taken into custody and sent for post-mortem to the RBM Hospital mortuary in Bharatpur, police said.

Pushpendra had joined the Army as an Agniveer three years ago and was unmarried, police added.