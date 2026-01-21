22-year-old arrested for beating man to death in Delhi's Bawana

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly beating another man to death with a hockey stick in outernorth Delhi's Bawana, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on September 20, 2025, when the accused, Ravi alias Takla, along with his associates, allegedly assaulted Akbar, Raja and another person in Bawana. Raja later died during treatment, he said.

After the incident, Ravi had been continuously shifting his base across different states to evade arrest. Non-bailable warrants (NBWs) were also issued against him by a Rohini court, the police said.

"On January 20, police received a specific input about the movement of the accused, who was expected to arrive near a CNG pump in Rohini to meet one of his associates," a senior police officer said.

Acting swiftly on the information, a raiding team was formed and dispatched to the spot. The informer pointed out the suspect near the CNG pump, following which the team arrested him, the officer said.

During initial questioning, the accused allegedly attempted to mislead the police. However, after sustained questioning, Ravi disclosed his true identity and confessed to his involvement in the incident, the police said.

Further investigation in the case is underway, they said. PTI SSJ SSJ APL APL