22-year-old criminal shot dead in northeast Delhi's Seelampur

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) A 22-year-old man, who is involved in seven criminal cases, was shot dead in northeast Delhi's Seelampur area, police said on Friday.

The incident took place around 10.40 pm on October 30 when a firing was reported. On reaching the spot, police found a man with gunshot injuries lying near Jama Masjid in the area, they said.

He was rushed to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The deceased was identified as Misbah, a resident of Jaffarabad, police said.

"Forensic teams have been called to the spot to collect evidence from the scene of the crime. A case under relevant sections has been registered and teams have been formed to identify and apprehend those involved," a senior police officer said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased had a criminal background and was previously involved in seven criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder, robbery and offences under the Arms Act, the officer added.

Efforts are underway to ascertain the motive behind the shooting and trace the suspects involved. Further investigation is in progress. PTI SSJ AMJ AMJ