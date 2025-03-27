22-year-old delivery person killed in road accident in Noida

Noida, Mar 27 (PTI) A 22-year-old delivery person was killed after his scooter was hit by a bus here on Thursday, police said. An angry mob gathered around the spot and pelted stones at the policemen, leaving two of them injured.

According to police, the incident occurred around 6 am near Hajipur in Sector 104.

Praveen Singh, who was riding a scooter, was hit by a bus and died on the spot. Upon receiving information, police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem, SHO Jitendra Singh said.

When the body was being sent for examination, an angry mob gathered at the spot and pelted stones at the policemen, injuring Salarpur outpost In-charge Abhishek Mishra and Constable Sudhir, Singh said.

The crowd was eventually dispersed and the situation is under control, Singh added.

"The bus was confiscated after the accident and the search for the bus driver is still on. Further action is being taken as per the complaint of the family members of the deceased," he added.