22-year-old guard shot dead by juvenile in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Dec 10 (PTI) A private armed guard was shot dead allegedly by a 16-year-old boy while the two were recording a video inside an under-construction house here, officials said on Wednesday.

The juvenile has been detained, they said.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night in the Dwarka City area under the Nai Mandi police station, they said.

Circle Officer (CO) Rajkumar Yadav said that upon receiving information, a police team rushed to the spot and found the guard, Shubham, critically injured.

He was taken to the medical college, where doctors declared him dead, the officer said.

The accused was taken into custody, and the licensed weapon used in the incident was also seized, he added.

An investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances that led to the firing, the police added. PTI COR CDN APL APL