22-year-old man arrested for raping minor in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Nov 18 (PTI) A 22-year-old man has been arrested here on charges of raping a minor girl, an official said here on Tuesday.

According to the police, a 17-year-old girl from a village in Maniyar police station area was allegedly raped by her neighbour, Golu Rajbhar (22), in June this year.

The girl's family learned of the incident only when she became pregnant.

It is alleged that when the girl's family went to the accused's house to confront him, they were abused and threatened with death.

Maniyar Station Officer Kaushal Pathak said that based on the complaint filed by the girl's father, a case was registered against Rajbhar under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The accused was arrested near the Maniyar bus stand on Monday and sent to jail.