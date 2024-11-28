22-year old man booked for sodomy in UP's Ballia

Ballia(UP), Nov 28 (PTI) A 22-year-old man was booked for allegedly sodomising a six-year-old boy here, officials said on Thursday.

Advertisment

A case was filed against Ajit Yadav by the victim's grandmother on Wednesday, Additional Superintendent of Police (South), Kripa Shankar said.

The incident occurred on November 22, when the accused, who is from the same village as the victim, lured him to an isolated location, Shankar explained.

The police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act, Shankar said.

Advertisment

The forensic team has examined the crime scene and police teams have been formed to nab the accused, he said. PTI COR CDN ARD ARD