22-year-old man dies after being hit by train in Amethi

Amethi (UP), Jan 21 (PTI) A 22-year-old man died after being hit by a train while he was playing a game on mobile phone while sitting on the railway track with earphones on here on Tuesday evening, a police official said.

Advertisment

near Chhidda village under Ramganj police station area of According to police, Ravi Verma, a resident of the Chhidda village in Amethi, was sitting on the Ayodhya-Prayagraj railway track next to the village, when he got hit by the train. He died on the spot, police said.

Ramganj SHO Ajyendra Patel said the deceased's body has been sent for post-mortem. PTI COR NAV MNK MNK