22-year-old man dies, sister critically injured as SUV hits their scooter

Medininagar, Aug 21 (PTI) A 22-year-old man was killed and his sister was seriously injured as an SUV hit their two wheeler in Jharkhand's Palamau district, a police officer said on Thursday.

The SUV driver identified as Munna (25), a resident of Tukbeda panchayat, was found drunk during examination, the police officer said.

The SUV hit the scooter on Wednesday evening at Itko more under Nawabazar police station limit.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Bisrampur) Alok Kumar Tuti said the victim, Tripurari Mehta, succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday night while his sister, Jahnavi Kumari (18), was undergoing treatment in Medinirai Medical College and Hospital. Her condition was stated to be critical, he added.

According to eyewitnesses, the accused driver, who is the son of mukhiya (chief) of Tukbeda Panchayat Vinod Vishwakarma, was coming from opposite direction and failed to control the speeding vehicle and it hit the scooter.

The victims were residents of Jainagra village in neighbouring Garwah district and living in Baraiya locality of Medininagar in Palamu district.

The siblings were on their way home from college in Chatarpur when the incident occurred. PTI COR BS RG