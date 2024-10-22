22-year-old man gets life imprisonment for raping teenager

Ballia (UP), Oct 22 (PTI) A court in Ballia on Monday sentenced a 22-year-old man to life imprisonment for kidnapping and raping a minor Dalit girl 13 months ago, a police official said on Tuesday.

According to the prosecution, the 16-year-old Dalit girl was kidnapped and raped by Sachin Rajbhar (22), a resident of the same village, on September 6, 2023.

On the complaint of the girl's father, a case was registered against Sachin under sections of the IPC, POCSO Act and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

Circle Officer (Rasra) Mohammad Faheem Quraishi on Tuesday said that Additional Session Judge Prathan Kant on Monday held Sachin Rajbhar guilty.

The judge sentenced him to life imprisonment and also imposed a fine of Rs 40,000. PTI COR NAV RT