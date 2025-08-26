22-year-old man held for stalking minor girl in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 26 (PTI) A 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stalking a minor girl and making inappropriate gestures in central Delhi’s Paharganj area, police said on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Shadab Khan, hailing from Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, the police mentioned, adding that the incident came to light on August 24 when the victim’s family filed a complaint.

The complainant stated that she and her sister went to a shop to purchase some items when they noticed an unknown man following them, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Nidhin Valsan said.

"After returning home, the girl realised that the same man had followed them to the local chowk, where he was making inappropriate gestures. Later, when her father sent her to the shop again, she found the same individual still loitering near the chowk and continuing his harassing behaviour," the officer said.

She informed her father, who then reported the matter to the police.

A case was registered under Section 78 (Stalking) of the BNS and provisions of the POCSO Act at the Paharganj Police Station, and an investigation was initiated.

"Police examined CCTV footage from the area, carried out local enquiries and used technical surveillance to zero in on the accused. He was apprehended within 12 hours of the complaint being filed," the officer added.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain if he has a criminal background, the police stated. PTI SSJ SSJ MPL MPL