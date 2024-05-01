22-year-old man killed while making reel with gun in Rajasthan's Kota

Kota (Raj), May 1 (PTI) Craze of social media turned fatal for a 22-year-old man who received a bullet in his chest which was accidentally fired while he was making a reel with his friend here on Wednesday, police said.

The man was identified as Yashwant Nagar of Jhalawar district who was pursuing a bachelor's degree in humanities and was living in Kota.

The incident took place at around 3 pm when Nagar was making a video with a country-made pistol at a tea shop near Maharishi Gautam Bhawan in Mahaveer Nagar Extension, police said.

He was immediately rushed to New Medical College Hospital, where he succumbed, said DSP Manish Sharma.

It is under investigation who shot the bullet, he said, adding that it appears that Nagar was making a reel when the firing occurred.

It is also under investigation how the deceased got the firearm, the DSP said.

Nagar's body was sent for postmortem to be conducted after arrival of his family members, he added. PTI CORR KVK KVK