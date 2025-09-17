22-year-old man stabs friend to death in northeast Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 15 (PTI) A 22-year-old stabbed his friend to death in northeast Delhi over alleged relationship with his sister, a police officer said on Tuesday.

The incident was reported from Subhash Vihar in Bhajanpura area at around 11.09 am on Monday.

A police team that reached the spot found that the victim -- identified as Abhishek Sharma alias Teenu (28), a resident of Yamuna Vihar -- had been attacked with a knife.

According to a police source, the accused and the deceased were friends and used to visit each other's home frequently.

"The accused recently got to know that Abhishek was in a relationship with his sister, who was aged around 19 years," the source said, adding that the accused had on multiple occasions asked his friend to stay away from his sister.

"Despite repeated warnings, Abhishek did not end the relationship. The duo had a quarrel on this on Monday. In a fit of rage, the accused stabbed his friend and fled," sources said.

The officer said Abhishek was rushed to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital but the doctors there declared him dead.

He said that a forensics team has inspected the spot and collected evidence.

The body has been shifted to GTB Hospital for post-mortem. An FIR has been registered and further investigation is underway, he added. PTI COR RUK RUK