22-year-old private firm employee found hanging from ceiling fan in Faridabad; suicide suspected

Faridabad, Feb 24 (PTI) The body of a 22-year-old woman was found hanging at a rented accommodation in Sant Nagar Colony here, with police suspecting she died by suicide, officials said on Tuesday.

No suicide note has been recovered from the spot and probe is underway to ascertain the circumstance that led to the incident, said Sub-Inspector Rajesh Kumar, the investigating officer.

After getting information, police arrived at the scene, broke down the door, and brought down the woman's body from the noose attached to the ceiling fan, they said.

The body was taken into custody and handed over to the deceased kin following post-mortem on Tuesday, they added.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Shivani, native of Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh. She lived with her father in the rented house in Sant Nagar Colony under Sector 17 police station limits and used to work in a private company in Ajronda area -- leaving for work around 9:00 am daily and returning around 6:00 pm.

Her father also worked for a private company and left home around 6:30 am.

On Monday, Shivani did not go to work and was home alone.

Vijay, a neighbour who lived in the adjacent room in the same house said, around 6:00 pm, he received a call from someone in the colony informing that the resident in the next room had hanged herself.

When he arrived home from work, he found police at the scene, with attempts on to break down the door, he said. PTI COR ARB ARB