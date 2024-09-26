22-year-old woman drowns in waterfall in Maharashtra’s Raigad district

Alibag, Sep 26 (PTI) A 22-year-old woman on an outing with her family members drowned in a waterfall in Maharashtra’s Raigad district during heavy rains, a police official said on Thursday.

Swapnali Kshirsagar lost her life in the Zenith waterfall in the Khopoli area, about 70 km from Mumbai, on Wednesday.

The woman and her kin, residents of Khopoli, had gone to the waterfall for a picnic. While they were in the plunge pool at the base of the waterfall, the flow of water suddenly increased due to heavy downpours.

Kshirsagar lost her balance and got swept away. Four of her family members managed to save themselves by holding one another’s hands, the police official said.

Police later recovered her body from near a bridge downstream, the official added. PTI COR NR