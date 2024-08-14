22-year-old woman from UP found murdered in Gurugram

Gurugram, Aug 14 (PTI) A mutilated body of a 22-year-old woman hailing from Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh was found in a vacant plot in Gurugram, police said on Wednesday.

The woman, Muskan, had come to Gurugram in search of a job. Her body was found near the Ghamroj toll plaza on Monday and was identified by her parents on Wednesday, they said, adding a murder case has been registered.

"The body was identified only after the family members arrived on Wednesday. An FIR of murder has been registered and further probe is underway", Inspector Naresh Kumar, SHO of Bhondsi police station, said adding they were awaiting a detailed post-mortem report.

According to the police, they received information on August 12 evening about the body and a police team along with forensic personnel reached the site.

Due to the mutilated condition of the body, it could not be ascertained how she died. The investigation was started and the body was kept in the mortuary for identification, they added.

"Today, a family from Sudamanagar of Firozabad district of Uttar Pradesh came to Bhondsi police station and reported about the disappearance of a woman member. The family later identified the victim on the basis of her photo," a police officer said.