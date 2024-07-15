22-year-old woman kidnapped in car in UP's Bareilly, body found in water-filled ditch

Bareilly (UP), Jul 15 (PTI) A 22-year-old woman was kidnapped here in a car on Sunday night and here body was found floating in a water-filled ditch on the roadside on Monday morning, police said.

ASP (North) Mukesh Chandra Mishra on Monday said the police received information that on Sunday night Lakshmi Devi (22), a resident of Sardar Nagar under the Nawabganj police station, was going home with her cousin sister on a scooty, when on the way, the car riders forcibly made her sit in the car and took her away.

Mishra said the girl was murdered in the Hafizganj area of the district and on Monday morning, her body was found floating in a water-filled ditch on the roadside. Her throat and fingers were also found cut.

According to the family of the deceased, they lodged a complaint at the Hafizganj police station against Monu Gupta of the Nawabganj area and others on Sunday night itself.

The police officer said a case has been registered on the complaint of the deceased's family and an investigation is being carried out. PTI COR NAV MNK MNK