22-year-old woman killed after being run over by truck in Jaipur

Jaipur, Mar 10 (PTI) A 22-year-old woman was killed after being run over by a truck here, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Liga Jimo, a native of Nagaland, who had been living in a rented accommodation in Malviya Nagar for the past two years and worked at a beauty parlour.

The incident occurred on Monday night when she was going to Malviya Nagar on a bike taxi.

Near Gopalpura Pulia, the driver lost control of the vehicle, and the woman fell onto the road, the police said.

A truck carrying gas cylinders coming from behind ran over her, killing her on the spot, the police said.

The body was shifted to the mortuary for postmortem. Further investigation is underway, police added.