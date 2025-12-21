22-year-old woman sexually assaulted by physiotherapist in Chennai

Chennai: A physiotherapist was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 22-year-old woman here, police said on Sunday.

According to the police, the college student was doing her internship with the city-based physiotherapist at his clinic in Perambur.

On December 19, he asked her to accompany him to attend a patient. While they were travelling in a car, he allegedly offered her a soft drink laced with sedatives and she consumed it, police said.

"As per the victim's complaint, he has taken her to a serviced apartment after spiking her with drinks. Only later she realised that she had been allegedly raped by him. Based on a complaint from the victim with the Sembium Police, we arrested him under BNS 64 (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita) on charges of rape," a senior police officer told PTI.

Further investigation is on, he added.