220 projects worth Rs 32,523 crore sanctioned for Pune metropolitan region: Fadnavis

Nagpur, Dec 11 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said 220 development projects worth Rs 32,523 crore have been sanctioned for the Pune metropolitan region as part of the state's focus on strengthening civic infrastructure in fast-expanding urban areas.

Fadnavis was speaking at the fifth meeting of the Pune Metropolitan Planning Committee, held at the Vidhan Bhavan complex here.

Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil and several MLAs attended the meeting.

The upcoming projects include rejuvenation of Pavana, Indrayani, Mula and Mutha rivers, 17 traffic decongestion projects at key junctions, 10 tourism centres, one skywalk, five multi-modal hub projects.

A 20-km tunnel between Yerwada and Katraj has also been proposed. Its feasibility assessment is underway, and the estimated cost is Rs 7,500 crore.

The CM said Pune's rapid urbanisation requires planned and coordinated development.

"Road development planning must be finalised first, and city development plans should be prepared only thereafter," he said.

He directed the officials to complete the Structure Plan for the metropolitan region within the stipulated time, taking into account future population growth and expansion.

Development responsibilities for specific pockets should not be split among multiple authorities, and a single agency should handle planning for each zone, he added.

Fadnavis said the 23 villages merged into the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits in June 2021 must be planned by the civic body. He asked officials to examine the proposal to prepare the Pune Growth Hub development plan through the Maharashtra Institution for Transformation (MITRA), the state government's think tank.

Work on the Man-Mhalunge Township Planning Scheme should be expedited, he said, adding that timelines must be fixed for the 15 Integrated Township Planning Schemes currently underway. "Timely completion benefits everyone. Delays must be avoided," he said.

He also directed that the flyover near Pune University be opened for public use without waiting for a formal inauguration. A meeting of all committee members will soon be held to prepare a Comprehensive Mobility Plan for the city, he added.

Ongoing works in the Pune Metropolitan Region include - 127 road projects covering 589 km, 83-km ring road, Road works connecting development centres, industrial belts and the airport, Three bridge/flyover projects,Three housing projects, four water-supply schemes (Wagholi scheme completed), an official release issued after the meeting said.

Among other projects, the government approved sewage management works of Rs 1,209.08 crore for 27 villages under the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA).

The projects are expected to benefit 39.42 lakh people, officials said.

Fadnavis also directed authorities to prepare a comprehensive 'Fire Prevention Action Plan' for Pune city, utilising the Rs 300 crore available from fire service fee collections.

River rejuvenation and pollution control in rivers flowing through Pune must be taken up on priority, ensuring no contaminated water enters water bodies, the CM said.

On the issue of frequent accidents near Navale Bridge, the chief minister instructed authorities to start work on a service road along the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway, and explore additional options to reduce accidents.

Reviewing the progress of Man-Hinjawadi-Shivajinagar Metro Line 3, Fadnavis directed that the project must be completed within the stipulated timeline.

The PMRDA currently covers 697 villages across nine talukas of Pune district, spread over 5,383 sqkm. PTI MR KRK NP