221 e-motorbike riders booked for road rules violation in Mumbai; 290 vehicles seized

Mumbai, Aug 13 (PTI) As many as 290 electric motorbikes have been seized and cases registered against 221 riders of such two-wheelers during a three-day special drive conducted by the traffic police in Mumbai, an official said.

The police conducted the drive from August 9 to 11 against e-motorbike riders for violating road safety norms and endangering their own lives and those of others.

During the drive, a total of 1,176 e-motorbikes faced action and a fine of Rs 1.63 lakh was collected from the erring riders, the official said on Monday.

The campaign was aimed at stopping uncontrolled and rule-breaking e-motorbike riders, whose number has grown substantially over the years in the metropolis, he said.

During the drive, cases were registered against 221 e-motorbike riders for violating traffic rules. Also, 290 e-motorbikes were seized over three days, he informed.

Additionally, action was taken against 272 individuals for riding battered-operated two-wheelers in the wrong direction, against 491 riders for jumping traffic signals and 252 for driving in no-entry zones, the official said.

Joint Police Commissioner (Traffic) Anil Kumbhare appealed to Mumbai residents to report to authorities any violation of rules by e-motorbike riders or food/grocery delivery executives who also use such vehicles. PTI ZA RSY GK