222 active dengue cases recorded in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Aug 20 (PTI) The Karnataka government has said that as of Tuesday, 222 active dengue cases have been registered in the state.

Of the total cases, 51 have been hospitalised, including one in the intensive care unit, and the rest are being treated at home, stated the daily abstract issued by the department of Health and Family Welfare.

On Tuesday, a total of 1,588 cases were tested, stated the abstract. Areas under Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) reported the highest number of cases at 95, of which four were hospitalised. PTI JR ROH