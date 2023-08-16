2258 assistant constables promoted as constables in Bastar division, now part of new strike force

Raipur, Aug 16 (PTI) The Chhattisgarh police have elevated 2,258 assistant constables, among them 250 women, as constables in the Naxalite-affected Bastar division and absorbed them into its newly-created unit called 'District Strike Force' (DSF), an official said on Wednesday.

Assistant constables, who are recruited from among local youths and surrendered Naxalites and play a crucial role in anti-Maoist operations, had been demanding for long to be promoted to the rank of constable, they said.

The move to elevate them came a few months ahead of assembly elections.

The state's home department conducted District Strike Force Constable Departmental Selection Process to elevate assistant constables as constables with whom the new unit, DSF, has been created, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P told PTI.

After a screening test of assistant constables posted in seven districts of the Bastar division, 2,258 of them were selected for the post of constables, he said.

The division, where Naxalites have strong presence, comprises seven districts -- Kanker, Kondagaon, Bastar, Narayanpur, Bijapur, Dantewada and Sukma.

As part of the selection process, service evaluation of assistant constables was conducted between July 18 and July 21 this year followed by fitness test held between July 24 and August 4, said the senior IPS officer.

After completing the process, a list of 2,258 personnel, including 250 women, was released on August 14, he added.

As per the list, maximum number of assistant constable were elevated in Bijapur (1004) followed by Sukma (445), Dantewada (206), Narayanpur (199), Kanker (190), Bastar (135) and Kondagaon (79).

“Assistant constables have been rendering exemplary service in maintaining peace and security and facilitating development works in the Bastar region for the past 12 years. The state government has fulfilled their long-pending request (for elevation),” added Sundarraj.

In Chhattisgarh, Salwa Judum, an anti-Maoist civil militia, was disbanded in 2011 following a Supreme Court order. Most of the special police officers (SPOs) who were part of the militia were later recruited as assistant constables to help security forces in anti-Naxalite operations.

Local youths and surrendered Naxalites were also recruited as assistant constables in the Bastar region.

The state police had last year raised a special unit, 'Bastar Fighters', and recruited 2,100 youths who were familiar with local culture, language, terrain and shared good bond with tribals in the task force.

According to police, the pay scale of constables of Bastar Fighters, District Strike Force and district police is the same. PTI TKP RSY