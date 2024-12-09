227 kg ganja seized in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district, one arrested

Jaipur, Dec 9 (PTI) Rajasthan Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force and Central Narcotics Bureau team seized more than 227 kg of illegal ganja in the Chittorgarh district and arrested an accused on Sunday night, officials said.

The value of the seized ganja is said to be more than Rs one crore.

Additional Director General of Police (Anti-Gangster Task Force) Dinesh MN said the accused smuggler Shyamlal Sharma (48) had to deliver the ganja in Chittorgarh, Bhilwara and Pushkar.

He said the ganja was found in packets underneath mustard sacks and nursery plants on a truck at the Ochdi toll post in the district.

He said the team recovered 38 packets of five kg and 48 packets of 500 to 900 grams from the truck, in which a total of 227 kg and 230 grams of ganja was seized and the accused smuggler was arrested.

During preliminary interrogation, the arrested accused admitted to smuggling drugs several times, he added. PTI AG MNK MNK