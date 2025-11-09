227 specialist doctors join secondary hospitals in Andhra: Minister

Amaravati, Nov 9 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Satyakumar Yadav on Sunday said 227 specialist doctors, who completed their post-graduation courses as in-service candidates, have been posted in 142 secondary hospitals across the state.

The minister said the postings will strengthen secondary hospitals and ensure better medical services for the public.

“A total of 227 specialist doctors, having completed their PG courses as in-service candidates, have now been posted across 142 secondary hospitals in the state,” Yadav said in a press release.

The postings cover 12 subjects, including 35 gynaecologists and general medicine specialists, 30 general surgery doctors, 26 anaesthesia specialists, 25 paediatricians, 18 orthopaedics specialists, 17 radiologists, 15 ophthalmologists, and nine ENT specialists, the release said.

Of the 227 doctors, 155 will join 100 Community Health Centres (CHCs) across the state, it added.

Yadav said that in 2022–23, 257 PHC doctors joined PG courses as in-service candidates. After completing their courses, 227 doctors were appointed to secondary hospitals, while the remaining 30 were assigned as tutors in the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) hospitals due to a lack of vacancies.