228 migrant workers from Odisha died outside state since 2019: Minister

Bhubaneswar, Jul 23 (PTI) At least 228 migrant labourers from Odisha have lost their lives while working outside the state since 2019, the assembly was informed on Tuesday.

Responding to a query by BJD MLA Sanatan Mhakud, Labour and Employees’ State Insurance Minister Ganesh Ram Singkhuntia said 197 migrant workers died within India, while 31 lost their lives abroad up to June 2024.

According to Singkhuntia, Ganjam district reported the highest number of deaths, with 42 migrant workers succumbing while working outside the state. Specifically, 25 deaths were recorded in the Chatrapur area and 17 in Berhampur, he added.

Furthermore, Bolangir, another district known for significant migration, recorded 21 deaths of migrant workers, the minister said.

Among other districts, 19 deaths were reported from Kandhamal, Rayagada (18), Kendrapara (15), Boudh (11) and Kalahandi (10), he said.

In another written reply, the minister said 2,821 contractors were issued licences for migration of 1,89,705 workers from Bolangir district to outside the state during 2019 to 2024.

These licenses were issued under the provisions of the Inter-State Migrant Workmen (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 1979.

Singkhuntia acknowledged that migration for better earnings is a common practice among workers from Odisha, but assured that the state government is actively generating employment opportunities through existing schemes like the Swarojgar Yojana and various departmental collaborations.

He also highlighted the implementation of a State Action Plan aimed at ensuring the safety and welfare of migrant workers in Odisha. PTI BBM BBM MNB