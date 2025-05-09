23 Bangladeshis held for illegally staying in India

Kalyani (WB), May 9 (PTI) The West Bengal police apprehended 23 Bangladesh nationals, including 10 women and seven children, at Duttapulia in Nadia district for residing in India illegally, an official said.

The foreigners had illegally entered the state a couple of months ago with the assistance of an Indian tout.

Officials of Dhantala police station in Nadia district arrested them on Wednesday evening, he said.

After travelling to the western part of the country, they had come to Duttapulia with the intention of going back into Bangladesh.

The police also arrested an Indian tout for trying to facilitate their return to the neighbouring country illegally.

"The arrested Bangladesh nationals spent a long time in various parts of the country. While some of them stated that they were in Maharashtra, others claimed to have been in Gujarat," Aashish Mourya, superintendent of police of Ranaghat police district, said.

He said that these claims were being investigated.

The foreigners hailed from Narail and Jessore districts of Bangladesh, police said.