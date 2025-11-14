23 foreigners living illegally in Delhi's Dwarka sent for deportation: Police

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) The Delhi Police has apprehended 23 foreign nationals for allegedly staying illegally in Delhi's Dwarka and sent them for deportation, an official said on Friday.

According to police, checks were intensified across the district to identify foreign nationals overstaying their visas or residing in India without valid documentation.

During the month-long drive, 23 foreign nationals were apprehended by teams from Bindapur, Dabri and Mohan Garden police stations, the official said.

Of these 23 people, 15 were from Nigeria, four from Senegal, two from Ivory Coast, one from Tanzania and one from Liberia.

After completing legal procedures, all 23 individuals were produced before the Foreigners Regional Registration Office, which ordered their deportation, the police said. PTI BM ARB ARB