23 habitual and serious offenders externed from Nanded district

Nanded, Dec 17 (PTI) In a major drive to maintain law and order, authorities have this year externed 23 habitual and serious offenders involved in grave crimes across various police station jurisdictions in Nanded district of Maharashtra, officials said on Wednesday.

Orders in this regard were issued by Sub-Divisional Officer Sachin Khallal under the guidance of District Collector Rahul Kardile.

As part of sustained crackdown in 2025, a total of 23 habitual and serious offenders involved in grave crimes across various police station jurisdictions in the district have been banished from Nanded's limits, said the officials.

These offenders face cases under serious provisions, including the Arms Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Most of them fall within the age group of 23 to 35 years, they added. PTI COR RSY