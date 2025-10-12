23 IAS officers among 44 reshuffled in Uttarakhand

Dehradun, Oct 12 (PTI) The Uttarakhand government on Sunday reshuffled the responsibilities of 44 officers, including 23 IAS and 18 PCS officers.

According to an order issued here, the DMs of five districts have also been changed in this reshuffle.

Nainital District Magistrate Vandana has been relieved of her current responsibility and appointed the director general of the Agriculture and Horticulture Department as well as additional secretary of the Planning Department. Lalit Mohan Riyal will now replace Vandana as the district magistrate of Nainital. Riyal previously held the position of additional secretary to the chief minister, among other responsibilities.

Gaurav Kumar, who previously held the position of additional secretary in the Urban Development and Information Technology Department, has been appointed the DM of Chamoli. Kumar will replace Dr Sandeep Tiwari, who has been given the new responsibility of director of social welfare in Haldwani.

Alok Kumar Pandey has been relieved of his duties as the DM of Almora and appointed additional secretary in the Information Technology Department and chief executive officer of the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana. Pandey will be replaced by Anshul Singh as the new DM of Almora.

Pithoragadh DM Vinod Goswami has been stripped of his current duties and appointed additional secretary in the Urban Development Department. Goswami will be replaced by Ashish Kumar Bhatgai, who previously held the same position in Bageshwar. Akanksha Konde, who previously held the position of chief development officer of Haridwar, has been appointed the new DM of Bageshwar.

Secretary Dilip Jawalkar has been relieved of his responsibilities in the Rural Development Department, Rural Works Department, and Chief Project Director-Rural Development Committee-Rural Enterprise Acceleration Project, while he will continue to hold the positions of secretary, finance, elections, water resources, and director, audit. PTI DPT HIG MNK MNK