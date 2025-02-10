23 jhuggis of migrants reduced to ashes in Himachal's Hamirpur

Hamirpur (HP), Feb 10 (PTI) Twenty-three families were rendered shelterless as a cluster of jhuggis was reduced to ashes in a fierce fire which broke out in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur on late Sunday evening, an official said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained but there was no loss of life, said an official spokesman, adding that the total loss due to the fire was estimated at Rs 10 lakh.

According to eyewitnesses, the fire spread and engulfed 23 jhuggis due to inflammable dry grass and tarpaulin.

SDM Rakesh Sharma and Tehsildar Rohit Kanwar reached the spot and assured the affected people of adequate relief. PTI COR BPL MNK MNK