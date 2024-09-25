23 structures razed in UP's Bahraich at HC order

Bahraich (UP), Sep 25 (PTI) The district administration here on Wednesday bulldozed 23 illegal structures in a village in Kaiserganj even as residents mounted a protest against the demolition ordered by the high court.

Villagers claimed that most of the affected houses belonged to members of the minority community who had lived there for generations.

Several of the demolished structures were built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and some had shops in the front, locals claimed.

Kaiserganj Sub Divisional Magistrate Alok Prasad said the demolition took place in Wazirganj Bazar of Sarai Jagna gram panchayat under Kaiserganj tehsil following an order of the high court.

"There was a government barn and road on plot numbers 211, 212 and 92, which was illegally occupied by people with 11 shops, eight houses and four other tin sheds etc (total of 23 structures)," he said.

The SDM said the occupants were ordered by the high court to vacate the land following a public interest litigation filed by a local named Hadisul.

"The administration issued notices to the occupants, and most residents voluntarily vacated their properties," the officer added.

The demolition came on a September 2 order of the Supreme Court, which said, "How can anybody's house be demolished just because he is an accused?" but went on to state that it will not protect any unauthorised construction or encroachment on public spaces.

"We are not going to protect any unauthorised construction or encroachment on public roads. Not even the temples on public roads," the top court had said.