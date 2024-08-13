23 students faint at school in UP's Chitrakoot due to heat

Banda (UP), Aug 13 (PTI) A sudden wave of panic swept through a junior high school in Shivrampur area of UP's Chitrakoot district on Tuesday when 23 students collapsed one by one due to heat after the morning assembly.

According to Ram Milan Kushwaha, the principal of the school located in Bihara village, the incident occurred just after the morning prayer when the students were heading to their classrooms.

"The affected students, from Class 6 to 8, suddenly fainted, causing alarm. They were quickly taken to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Shivrampur for treatment," he said.

Dr Phool Singh, physician at the CHC, attributed the fainting spells to the intense heat following the recent rains.

"The students had been standing for an extended period during the prayer, which, combined with the harsh sunlight, led to the incident," he said.

All the students recovered after receiving treatment and were discharged from the hospital, the doctor added.