23-year-old man arrested for snatching advocate's mobile-phone in Delhi's Sangam Vihar

New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) A 23-year-old man, who allegedly snatched an advocate's mobile-phone, was chased and nabbed by traffic police personnel in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar area, officials said on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Safiq, they said, adding that along with the snatched mobile-phone, a knife was also seized from his possession.

"A PCR call was received at 11.54 am at the Ambedkar Police Station regarding a snatching incident in the Sangam Vihar circle. A team was dispatched to the spot," said a senior police official.

"The team learnt that a man has been chased and nabbed by traffic police personnel when he snatched a mobile-phone of a 38-year-old advocate and was trying to flee," he added.

In a statement, police said that the accused, who is a history-sheeter, had been involved in 10 different cases.

"Most of the FIRs against him are of theft, property-related crime, attempt to robbery and voluntarily causing hurt by the use of a dangerous weapon under different sections of the Indian Penal Code. We have started further investigation into the matter," the official said. PTI BM AS BM AS ANB ANB