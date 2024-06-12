23-year-old man booked in Navi Mumbai for marrying minor girl, raping her

Thane, Jun 12 (PTI) Police have registered an FIR against a 23-year-old man in Navi Mumbai for marrying a 15-year-old girl, raping her repeatedly and impregnating her, an official said on Wednesday.

Based on a complaint by the victim, who hails from the same village as the accused in Panvel taluka, police on Tuesday registered the FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POSCO Act) against the man, the official from the Panvel taluka police station said.

The crime occurred during the last one-and-a-half years, he said.

Quoting the complaint, the police official said the accused married the victim knowing that she was a minor, raped her repeatedly and impregnated her. The survivor gave birth to a baby girl on Tuesday.

Regarding the offence of child marriage, the official said the matter has been already referred to the Child Welfare Committee for necessary action. PTI COR MVG RSY