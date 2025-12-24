23-year-old man dies after being attacked by six people in UP's Amethi

Amethi (UP), Dec 24 (PTI) A 23-year-old man died after allegedly being attacked with sharp-edged weapons by six people in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi, police said.

According to the police, Ratnesh Kumar was assaulted by six villagers on Tuesday, leaving him critically injured. He was rushed to a hospital in Sultanpur, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Superintendent of Police Aparna Rajat Kaushik visited the victim's house in the Pindara Thakur village and interacted with the bereaved family members. She directed the Musafirkhana station in-charge Vivek Singh and other officials to ensure swift legal action and early arrest of the accused.

SP Kaushik said a case under murder charges has been registered against six residents of the same village. Police teams have been formed to nab the accused, who will be arrested soon. The body has been sent for post-mortem and further legal proceedings are underway.