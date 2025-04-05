23-year-old man ends life after being 'falsely implicated' in case

New Delhi, Apr 5 (PTI) A 23-year-old contractual employee at the income-tax office in Jhandewalan ended life by jumping before a train near New Delhi Railway Station, allegedly after being falsely implicated in a case at his workplace, an official said on Saturday.

According to a police source, preliminary findings reveal that the deceased, Vijay Verma, had sent audio messages to his family on April 1, which he says he was disturbed over being "falsely implicated" in a case in his workplace.

"Vijay mentioned in the audio clips that he had committed no mistake and questioned why he was being punished," the source said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railway) KPS Malhotra said Vijay, a native of Madhya Pradesh's Bhind, have been staying with his family at CGRC Complex staff quarters at Minto Road.

"On Saturday afternoon, the New Delhi Railway Station police received a rail memo, informing that a person has been run over at KM 1536/3 near Signal No 144," he said.

Police, who reached the spot, established the identity of the deceased with the help of a mobile phone recovered from the scene.

DCP Malhotra said eyewitnesses and the train driver stated that the youth, who was seen sitting near the track, ran towards the oncoming train.

He said the body has been shifted to the LHMC mortuary and inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure are underway. PTI SSJ RUK RUK