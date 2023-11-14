23-year-old man sets himself ablaze, dies in Mysuru district

Mysuru, (Karnataka), Nov 14 (PTI) A 23-year-old man succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday, a day after he set himself ablaze allegedly with petrol, police said.

In a video, Kiran Kumar who belonged to Nagarle village in Nanjangud taluk in this district, alleged that he was tortured in police custody.

Police refuted the allegations and said the man was called to Biligere police station here in connection with his alleged involvement in a case of rioting and that while the enquiry was underway, he managed to escape from the back door on the pretext of attending nature's call.

Later, he went to his village to meet his girlfriend but her parents did not open the door even as he kept knocking on it calling her name, a senior police officer said.

When the girl's parents refused to open the door, he threatened them saying he would end his life if he was not allowed to meet her. Minutes later, he set himself ablaze, he said.

He was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday morning, he added.

Kumar's parents allegedly blamed the girl's family for his death and threatened them. Following this, the girl's family approached police and filed a complaint against Kumar and his family, police said. PTI AMP RS ANE