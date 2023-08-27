23-year-old man shot dead in Rajasthan's Bharatpur

Jaipur, Aug 27 (PTI) A man was allegedly shot dead by three bike-borne assailants on Sunday over an old rivalry in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district, police said.

The incident took place near Hiradas bus stand under Atalband police station area in the evening when the three accused came there on a motorcycle and shot Ajay Jhamri (23), police said.

He was taken to a government hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead, they said.

Bharatpur Superintendent of Police Mridul Kachawa said, “Ajay held a past criminal record. One of the assailants involved in the crime had a reward announced on his head. The accused have been identified. They had a past rivalry.

Two out of the three accused have been identified as Tejveer, who had a reward on his arrest, and Yuvraj, police said.

Rajasthan Director General of Police (DGP) in a statement said officials have been directed to arrest the criminals at the earliest.

The possibility of a gangwar cannot be ruled out, police said, adding that additional police force has, therefore, been deployed in the area.

The body has been kept at the mortuary and will be handed over to the family members after post-mortem, they said. PTI AG AS NB NB