23-year-old sharpshooter of Kala Jathedi gang held in Delhi's Dwarka

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) The Delhi Police have arrested a 23-year-old sharpshooter of the Kala Jatheri gang from Delhi's Dwarka area an official said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, a raiding team apprehended Mohit, alias Shooter, on January 9 near Chander Shekhar Azad Park in Kakraula village.

He had been tasked by another gang member, Om Parkash Jharodia, to issue threats to local businessmen and extort money, police said.

"Mohit was previously involved in the 2019 murder of Satbir, the Sarpanch of village Dabouda in Haryana. He was found in possession of a loaded country-made pistol during his arrest," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said.

During interrogation, Mohit confessed to his involvement in Satbir’s murder, which he carried out on the orders of Kala Jatheri.

"Further investigation is underway," the officer added.