23-year-old woman arrested for killing labourer in southwest Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) A 23-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly killing a labourer following an altercation near the green-belt area of Moti Bagh Metro station in southwest Delhi, police said on Friday.

The accused Shefali alias Aman too is a labourer by profession, and has been residing below the Moti Bagh flyover for over eight years, they said.

According to police, a PCR call was received at the RK Puram police station on Thursday morning informing that a man was lying near the Moti Bagh Metro Station in a pool of blood.

The victim was identified as Ram Kumar Yadav (30). Several stab wounds were found on his neck, waist and back.

During investigation, Shefali admitted she had killed the deceased over personal enmity. Police have recovered a blood-stained knife used in the crime, they added.