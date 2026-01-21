23-year-old woman murdered by man after she rejects his advances

Nagpur, Jan 21 (PTI) A 23-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by a married man after she rejected his advances in Mankapur area here, police said on Wednesday.

Shekhar Dhore (38), who runs a tours and travels business, was arrested in the case.

The woman was found hanging in her house on Monday, and initially it looked like she had ended her life. But police became suspicious as there were injuries on her head, and autopsy confirmed that it was a murder.

Probe revealed that Dhotre had visited her in the morning when she was alone, said police inspector Harish Kalsekar.

The accused tried to speak to the woman, and they had a heated exchange. He then allegedly strangled her and tried to make it look like a suicide by hanging, said the official.

The accused confessed during interrogation, he said, adding that further probe was on. PTI COR KRK