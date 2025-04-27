23 years on, man arrested over double murder in Gujarat

Ahmedabad, Apr 27 (PTI) A 53-year-old man accused in a double murder case was arrested in Gujarat’s Bharuch district, 23 years after the crime was committed, police said on Sunday.

Nirupam Kansagra and four others, a minor among them, were accused of killing one Salim and Devsi at Pethapur in Gandhinagar district in 2002.

While the other adults were caught and faced trial, Kansagra had evaded arrest since then.

Ahmedabad city crime branch said in a statement that Kansagra was arrested from Dahej in Bharuch district with the help of technical surveillance and human sources.

After the double murder, Kansagra left his family in Surat and started living in different places. The crime branch said he worked as a generator operator by changing his name to Munnabhai Patel and had recently gone to stay with his family in Surat.

He was named as one of the five accused, including a minor, in the double murder case registered at Pethapur police station in June 2002.

As per the case papers, close friends Salim and Devsi were murdered on the night of June 6, 2002, near Raysan village in Gandhinagar. Their bodies were put in a car and taken to Vavol village, where the accused poured petrol and set the vehicle on fire, as per the FIR.

Later, the charred bodies of the two friends were found in the back seat of the car.

The three adult accused were arrested soon after the crime and were sentenced to life imprisonment by a sessions court, while Kansagra remained on the run. The minor accused was dealt with by a juvenile court.

The accused who were sentenced to life imprisonment later challenged the judgment in the Gujarat High Court. Two of them died during the pendency of their appeals, while the third individual – Krushnakant Patel – was acquitted, said the crime branch in the statement. PTI KA NR