230 villages submerged during Sardar Sarovar Project construction: Govt

New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) Due to the construction of Sardar Sarovar Project, 230 villages got submerged, four fully and rest partially, the Jal Shakti ministry said on Monday.

Responding to a question in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Jal Shakti Rajbhushan Choudhary said, so far 32,552 families have been resettled or extended the 'Resettlement & Rehabilitation' (R&R) package in Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh.

"Due to construction of Sardar Sarovar Project (SSP), 230 villages got submerged, four fully and rest partially," Choudhary said in a written response.

Basic amenities as mandated under the Narmada Water Dispute Tribunal Award have been provided to all these families resettled in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, the minister said.

In Maharashtra, out of 14 R&R sites, civic amenities have been provided in 13, he said.