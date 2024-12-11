2,330 cases resolved in Thane district through mediation since 2021: Official

Thane, Dec 11 (PTI) Altogether, 2,330 legal disputes have been resolved through mediation in Maharashtra’s Thane district since 2021, an official has said.

Speaking at an event recently, Ishwar Suryavanshi of the District Legal Services Authority shared the figures and underscored the significance of mediation and the role of lawyers in resolving disputes through the less adversarial legal process.

Since 2021, he said, 2,295 pending cases and 35 pre-filing disputes have been amicably settled.

He appealed to the public to adopt mediation as an affordable and effective way to access quick justice, especially in the face of growing court caseloads.

In his address, District Judge G G Bhansali urged mediators to establish trust by conveying neutrality to the disputing parties. PTI COR NR