234 lecturers recruited under disability quota to undergo health checkup at AIIMS-Rishikesh

Dehradun, Mar 6 (PTI) The Uttarakhand Education Department will conduct a health checkup for all 234 lecturers appointed under the disability quota since the state's formation.

The checkups will be conducted at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)-Rishikesh.

Dr Mukul Kumar Sati, Additional Director of Secondary Education, has issued a letter to all chief education officers to this end.

According to the instructions, health checkups for all 234 lecturers appointed under the disability quota will be conducted at AIIMS-Rishikesh from March 7 to April 2.

The checkups will be conducted twice a week, on Thursday and Saturday, from 9 am to 3 pm, for 50 lecturers per day.

The letter says that if a lecturer fails to appear for the checkup within the stipulated time, the department may take action against his or her.

It is alleged that some individuals in the Education department have obtained lecturer positions with fake disability certificates.

The National Federation of the Blind filed a public interest litigation in the high court highlighting the matter, leading to the checkup move.

Uttarakhand Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat said that whenever such cases come to the government's attention, an appropriate action is taken after investigation. Rawat stated that action will be taken against those found guilty in this case as well.

Meanwhile, Assistant Public Relations Officer of AIIMS Rishikesh, Srinoy Mohanty, said all arrangements for the health checkup have been made at the hospital.

Dr Mrityunjay Kumar of the Urology Department has been nominated as the head of the panel.